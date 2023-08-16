Kano govt stops planned increase in fees by private schools

The Kano State government ordered private school owners in the state to suspend the planned increase in tuition and other fees.

The Special Adviser on Private Schools to the Governor, Baba Umar, who announced this at a meeting with private school proprietors and other stakeholders on Wednesday in Kano, said the move was to prevent exploitations of parents in the state.



He said the schools are also expected to renew their operating licenses in line with Governor Abba Yusuf’s policy on quality education in the state.

The governor’s aide charged the people of Kano to support the current administration in its efforts at improving the quality of education in the state.

