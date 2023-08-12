Niger coup: Police dismisses reports of protest in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, has dismissed reports of protests in the state over the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) planned deployment of military personnel to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

ECOWAS had on Thursday ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

This followed the refusal of the military junta that ousted President Mohammed Basoum in a military coup on July 26 to restore order in the landlocked West African country.

Gumel told journalists in a telephone chat that the command was not aware of any protest by residents of the state against the proposed deployment of troops to Niger by the West African bloc.

He said: “I am just hearing the report from you on the so-called demonstration by Kano residents because of the political situation in the Niger Republic.

“You can see we are just coming back from the Passing-Out ceremony of graduands of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where about 169 cadet officers were commissioned by President Bola Tinubu.

“So, frankly speaking, I have not given any person or group of residents a permit to embark on a demonstration because of the political happenings in our next-door neighbour, Niger Republic.

“You can see Kano is a peaceful state and we will continue to provide security to enable residents to move about their businesses without threats to lives and property.”

The CP, therefore, advised the people of the state to continue with their normal businesses as a comprehensive security network had been put in place to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

