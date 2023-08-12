Police arrests grandpa for selling daughter’s baby for N700,000

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested a grandfather for allegedly selling his daughter’s child to a baby factory for N700,000.

The State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, who paraded the suspects before journalists in Ibadan on Saturday, said the man’s accomplices were arrested at the baby factory in Abia State.

He said the grandfather took the baby girl from her teenage mother, Sarah Chukwuka, on July 10 and was later arrested at his hideout in Ibafo, Ogun State.

The CP said: “The suspect who identified himself as the biological father of the teenage mother of the day-old baby girl confessed to the crime.



“He explained how he took the baby from the mother pretending that he would hand over the baby over to a caregiver.

“The suspect also explained how he moved the baby to Abia where he sold her to the owner of the baby factory at Obehi in Okwa West Local Government Area of the state for N700,000.

“A raid on the baby factory led to the arrest of a female suspect identified as Bunmi and four other accomplices.”

