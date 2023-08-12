LASTMA warns against use of its uniforms in skits movies without permission

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a stern warning to filmmakers and skitmakers against using its uniform for recording movie scenes or skits without being duly issued a permit.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, who warned that offenders will face the full wrath of the law.

Oreagba also implored the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members about the new development.

According to the LASTMA boss, offenders would be arrested and prosecuted in line with Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which criminalizes unauthorized use of the uniform.

He said; “Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA Officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the Law.

“We implore National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit would be prosecuted,” Oreagba warned.

