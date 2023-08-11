Metro
Police officer attacked by suspected motorcyclists dies in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of an Inspector attacked by persons suspected to be commercial motorcyclists on Thursday.
The deceased, who was attached to the Iponri Division, was one of the police officers attacked by a group of people in the Ijora-Olopa area of the state on Thursday.
The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 39 suspected armed robbers, cultists, others in Lagos
He said the officer died at an undisclosed hospital in the state on Friday.
The spokesman said the operatives went to the area to enforce the state government’s restriction on commercial motorcycle operations when they came under attack from the group.
He noted that nobody has been arrested in connection with the attack on the operatives.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...