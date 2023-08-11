Police officer attacked by suspected motorcyclists dies in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of an Inspector attacked by persons suspected to be commercial motorcyclists on Thursday.

The deceased, who was attached to the Iponri Division, was one of the police officers attacked by a group of people in the Ijora-Olopa area of the state on Thursday.

The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

He said the officer died at an undisclosed hospital in the state on Friday.

The spokesman said the operatives went to the area to enforce the state government’s restriction on commercial motorcycle operations when they came under attack from the group.

He noted that nobody has been arrested in connection with the attack on the operatives.

