Kano govt arraigns ex-works commissioner for alleged N1bn fraud

The Kano State government on Tuesday arraigned the state’s former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada-Saleh, at the state’s Chief Magistrate Court for alleged N1 billion fraud.

Saleh, who was arrested by operatives of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), served under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration in the state.

He was charged with giving false information and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Salisu Tahir, Assistant Director PCACC, alleged that the defendant released N1 billion to Arafat Construction Company, No Stone Construction Company, and Multi Resources to rehabilitate 30 roads in the metropolis that were not carried out.

Tahir filed an exparte motion pursuant to the provisions of Section 295(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2019 and urged the court to remand the defendant at PCACC custody for 14 days to enable them complete the investigation.

The counsel said: “The defendant has a case to answer in the N1 billion belonging to the Kano State government.

“The exparte application is supported by seven paragraphs deposed by one Inspector Sa’id Ilu, attached with six voucher exhibits.”

He urged the court to grant the application to enable the agency file a proper charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of Section 26 of PCACC 2010 as amended and Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defense counsel, Mr. Mustapha Idris, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail pursuant to sections 35(6) and 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The defendant is presumed innocent and the offence is bailable pursuant to Section 168 and 172 of ACJL Kano State 2019 and order 5 rule 1 and 3 of ACJL rules 2023,” he stated.

Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir ordered that the defendant be remanded in PCACC custody for 12 days pending a ruling in his bail application.

He adjourned the case till July 14.

