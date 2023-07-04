Investors lose N672bn to selloffs in Wema Bank, BUA Cement, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N672 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the dip in equity capitalization from N33.05 trillion to N33.19 trillion at the end of the trading session today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index depreciated by 1,234.2 basis points to close at 60,715.04, down from 61,949.24 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 1.10 billion shares valued at N12.20 billion in 12,194 deals on Tuesday.

However, this fell short of the 1.20 billion shares worth N14.03 billion which exchanged hands in 12,128 deals the previous day.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.99 kobo from N0.90 kobo per share.

Eterna gained N2.30 kobo to move from N23.10 kobo to N25.40 kobo per share.

Chams gained 9.88 percent to close at N0.89 kobo, above its opening price of N0.81 kobo per share.

ETranzact’s share price was up by N0.70 kobo, moving from N7.09 to N7.79 kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation recorded N1.10 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N11.15 kobo to N12.25 kobo per share.

Lasaco topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.37 kobo to drop from N2.67 kobo to N2.30 kobo per share.

PZ Nigeria’s share price dropped by N2.30 kobo to end trading at N20.70 kobo from N23 per share.

Wema Bank lost N0.58 kobo to end trading with N5.23 kobo from N5.81 kobo per share.

BUA Cement’s share dropped from N92.25 kobo to N83.15 kobo per share after losing N9.10 kobo during trading.

Transnational Corporation lost N0.38 kobo, dropping from N3.86 kobo to N3.48 kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 180.75 million shares valued at N981.47 million.

Sterling Financials followed with 107.53 million shares worth N411.13 million.

Transnational Corporation sold 105.87 million shares worth N381 million.

UBA traded 87.32 million shares valued at N1.11 billion, while Access Corporation sold 77.84 million shares valued at N1.34 billion.

