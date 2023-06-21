Business
NGX: Afromedia, Unity Bank among top gainers as investors make N116.4bn
Investors in Unity Bank, Afromedia and other entities in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N116.48 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.
This followed the rise in market capitalization from N32.18 trillion to N32.30 trillion after five hours of trading today.
Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 213.93 basis points to close at 59,323.95, up from 59,110.02 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.
Investors traded 643.03 billion shares valued at N6.10 billion in 7,806 deals on Wednesday.
This surpassed the 588.85 million shares worth N8.96 billion traded by shareholders in 8,272 deals the previous day.
Afromedia led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.22 kobo from N0.20 kobo per share.
ETranzact gained N0.53 kobo to move from N5.35 kobo to N5.88 kobo per share.
FTN Cocoa gained N0.16 kobo to close at N1.78 kobo, above its opening price of N1.62 kobo per share.
Neimeth’s share price was up by N0.16 kobo, moving from N1.62 kobo to N1.78 kobo per share.
Unity Bank recorded N0.12 kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.23 kobo to N1.35 kobo per share.
Jaiz Bank topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.17 kobo to drop from N1.70 kobo to N1.53 kobo per share.
Meyer’s share price dropped by N0.24 kobo to end trading at N2.19 kobo from N2.43 kobo per share.
Ikeja Hotel lost N0.35 kobo to end trading with N3.20 kobo from N3.55 kobo per share.
Tantalizer’s share dropped from N0.22 kobo to N0.20 kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent during trading.
Cadbury lost N1.70 kobo to drop from N18.80 kobo to N17.10 kobo per share.
Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 141.33 million shares valued at N35.08 million.
GTCO followed with 44.86 million shares worth N1.14 billion.
Japaul Gold sold 37.68 million shares worth N23.28 million.
UBA traded 31.66 million shares valued at N362.03 million, while Access Corporation sold 27.44 million shares valued at N409.23 million.
