NGX: Investors earn N51.8bn as market value rises by 0.16%

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.16 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This represented a N51.8 billion growth in market capitalization from N32.13 trillion to N32.18 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 95.17 basis points to close at 59,014.85, up from 59,110.02 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors splashed N8.96 billion on 588.85 million shares in 8,272 deals on Tuesday.

However, this fell short of the N11.14 billion shareholders shelled out for 892.95 billion shares in 9,274 deals the previous day.

Chams led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.44 kobo from N0.40 kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation gained N0.70 kobo to move from N7 to N7.70 kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.18 kobo to close at N1.98 kobo, above its opening price of N1.80 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance’s share price was up by 10 percent, moving from N0.20 kobo to N0.22 kobo per share.

Learn Africa recorded a N0.24 kobo increase in share price to move from N2.42 kobo to N2.66 kobo per share.

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.45 kobo to drop from N4.50 kobo to N4.05 per share.

Cornerstone’s share price dropped by N0.11 kobo to end trading at N1.01 from N1.12 kobo per share.

NSLTECH lost 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.42 kobo from N0.46 kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share dropped from N0.23 kobo to N0.21 kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 8.11 percent to drop from N0.37 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 78.51 million shares valued at N907.47 million.

GTCO followed with 65.39 million shares worth N2.10 billion.

Transcorp sold 33.70 million shares worth N112.04 million.

Access Corporation traded 31.37 million shares valued at N466.62 million, while Veritas Kapital sold 27.75 million shares valued at N6.08 million.

