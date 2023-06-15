Stock investors lose over N430.10bn, as Nigerian bourse falls by 1.31%

Nigerian bourse depreciated in value by 1.31 per cent to N32.23 trillion market capitalisation on Thursday.

The decline wiped off N430.10 billion from the stock market’s total investment value, which was N32.66 trillion on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index fell by 789.89 basis points to 59,195.21 ASI, from the previous day’s 59,985.1 points.

About 1.17 billion shares were exchanged on the trading floor in 12,611 deals on Thursday, valued at N15.35 billion.

The volume of shares traded fell short of the 1.29 billion shares traded on Wednesday in 11,947 deals, worth N21.08 billion.

MRS’ share top the gainers’ list as its stock was up by N6.25 kobo to end trading at N68.75 kobo from N62.50 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotel gained N1.21 kobo to move from N12.10 kobo to N13.31 kobo per share.

Total gained N30.60 kobo to close at N336.70 kobo, above its opening price of N306.10 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price was up by N0.30 kobo, moving from N3.01 to N3.31 kobo per share.

ETranzact completed the top five list with a N0.48 kobo rise in share price, moving from N4.84 kobo to N5.32 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 per cent to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.45 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Conoil, Unilever among top losers as Nigeria’s stock market sheds N57.7bn

Cornerstone’s share price dropped by N0.11 kobo to end trading at N1.02 from N1.13 kobo per share.

McNichols lost 9.33 per cent to end trading with N0.68 kobo from N0.75 kobo per share.

Access Corporation’s share dropped from N15.70 kobo to N14.25 kobo per share after losing N1.45 kobo during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 8.82 per cent to drop from N0.34 kobo to N0.31 kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 192.83 million shares valued at N2.34 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 121.53 million shares worth N41.96 billion.

Fidelity Bank sold 102.63 million shares worth N726.74 million.

GTCO traded 99.84 million shares valued at N3.32 billion, while Sterling Financial Holdings sold 79.27 million shares valued at N238.31 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now