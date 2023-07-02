Stock roundup: Investors trade N41.5bn shares in three days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 2.314 billion shares valued at N41.547 billion in 28,095 deals in three days last week.

This however fell short of the 3.369 billion shares worth N41.986 billion traded by shareholders in 39,764 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the most active sector by measure of volume with shareholders trading 1.715 billion shares valued at N24.652 billion in 14,227 deals.

Conglomerates Industry followed with 98.423 million shares valued at N379.169 million exchanging hands in 1,176 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry where investors traded 96.885 million shares worth N2.216 billion in 3,470 deals completed the list.

Top three equities

Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc were the top three equities, accounting for 36.49 percent and 39.24 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors in the three lenders traded a combined 844.596 million shares valued at N16.302 billion in 5,493 deals.

Top five gainers of the week

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.99 kobo to end the week with N3.99 kobo, up from N3:00 per share posted last week.

Transcorp Hotels‘ share price was up by N5.80 kobo, moving from N17.60 kobo to N23.40 kobo per share.

Eterna posted a N5.15 kobo gain to end the week with N21 from N15.85 kobo per share.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company’s share value appreciated by N0.79 kobo and rose from N2.57 kobo to N3.36 kobo per share.

Chams’ share closed the week at N0.74 kobo per share from N0.57 kobo per share, appreciating by N0.17 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Secure Electronic Technology’s share price dipped by 13.16 per cent, to close at N0.33 kobo, down from the previous N0.38 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance’s share price crashed by 12.50 percent and dropped from N0.24 kobo to N0.21 kobo per share.

Universal Insurance also shed 12.50 percent in share price, dropping from N0.24 kobo to N0.21 kobo per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance’s share value dipped by 10.71 percent to close at N0.49 kobo, down from N0.55 kobo per share posted the previous week.

Pharma Deko’s share price fell from N2 to N1.80 kobo per share, losing N0.20 kobo during trading.

