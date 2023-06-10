Stock roundup: Investors reduce equity investments to N45.97bn in five days

Investors traded 2.196 billion shares valued at N45.9 billion in 31,655 deals this week.

This indicates the capital market underperformed this week when compared to the 2.586 billion shares valued at N46.643 traded by investors in 35,122 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led trading this week after shareholders splashed N15.6 billion for 1.578 billion shares in 14,851 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with investors trading 157.221 million shares worth N1.304 billion in 3,549 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry where 101.562 million shares worth N1.939 billion exchanged hands in 3,944 deals completed the list.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FCMB Group Plc, and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc were the top three equities for the week.

Investors in UBA, FCMB, and NPF traded 696.244 million shares worth N4.019 billion in 2,398 deals. This represents 31.70 percent and 8.74 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Eterna gained N4.20 kobo to end the week with N13.45 kobo compared to N9.25 kobo per share posted last week.

Unity Bank’s share rose by N0.22 kobo to move from N0.50 kobo to N0.72 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price appreciated by N0.27 kobo to close at N0.93 kobo, up from the previous N0.66 kobo per share.

Secure Electronic Technology gained N0.10 kobo to rise from N0.26 kobo to N0.36 kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained N0.31 kobo to move from N0.83 kobo to N1.14 kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

John Holt lost N0.51 kobo to settle at N1.40 kobo, down from the N1.91 kobo per share reported last week.

RT Briscoe’s share price was down by 10.53 percent to slip from N0.38 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share value crashed from N0.48 kobo to N0.43 kobo per share after shedding 10.42 percent during trading.

Courtville’s share price dropped by 9.80 percent to close at N0.46 kobo, down from the previous N0.51 kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share fell from N4.09 to N3.70 kobo per share, losing N0.39 kobo in five days.

