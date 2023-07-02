Gov Yusuf vows to reclaim illegal properties in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Saturday the ongoing demolition exercise in the state was aimed at recovering assets illegally acquired by the last administration in the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hisham Habib, stated this when the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and members of the Emirate Council paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House,

He said the exercise was for the benefit of the people of the state.

Yusuf assured the people of the state all illegally acquired properties would be recovered by his government.

The governor also stressed the significance of retrieving public properties unlawfully acquired by people and allies of the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He stated: “Your Highness, it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to reclaim public properties that were illegally acquired, and we will ensure that all such properties are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the Emir and the emirate council for their visit, the first since he assumed office on May 29.

Governor Yusuf had in his inaugural address ordered security agents to demolish buildings “illegally” erected by the Ganduje administration.

He argued that the exercise was intended to restore the state capital’s urban master plan.

