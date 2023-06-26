Kano govt to rebuild demolished roundabout at another location

The famous roundabout structure that was demolished near the Kano Government House will be rebuilt, according to the Kano State Government.

The structure will be moved by the government to a safer location near the Naibawa Flyover on the outskirts of Kano City.

Governor Abba Yusuf stated this at a meeting with the Golden Jubilee building’s architect, Kaltume Hana, on Monday.

He reassured the populace that the relocation had been thoroughly investigated to make sure the new location wouldn’t present any problems.

Read Also: Court restrains Gov Yusuf from demolishing building in Kano

The governor said, “This relocation is a testament to our commitment to preserving important cultural landmarks and promoting development in Kano State. We want to provide better projects for our citizens.

“The decision to relocate the roundabout design was made after careful consideration of its aesthetic and cultural significance. The government aims to maintain the structure’s historical and artistic value while providing a safer and more suitable environment for its appreciation”.

Hana, the designer of the Golden Jubilee edifice, expressed her gratitude to Governor Yusuf and the Kano State government for preserving her unique work.

She said, “I am immensely grateful to Governor Yusuf and the Kano State government for recognising the value of my design. It is an honour to see my work being preserved and given a new home.”

