Sallah: Nigerian govt suspends construction works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway construction project has been put on hold by the Federal Government in order to facilitate traffic during this week’s Eid el-Kabir celebrations.
In a statement released on Monday by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (Works Sector) indicated that construction on the major roadway would be halted from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2.
She said that the recent heavy traffic on the Lagos-Shagamu route “in the last couple of days,” unfavourable weather, the impending Eid Kabir, and the recommendation of the traffic management team sent to monitor traffic-related issues on the project were the causes of the move.
The statement reads, “Construction activities will resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023
“Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days ,the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday, 2nd of July,2023.
“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.
“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”
