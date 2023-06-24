Woman arrested for alleged theft of day-old baby in Lagos hospital

Police operatives in Lagos on Friday arrested a 49-year-old woman for allegedly trying to steal a day-old baby from a hospital in the Ojokoro area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the suspect disguised as a patient at the hospital and allegedly stole the child.

Hundeyin said: “She entered the female ward and carried a day-old baby boy, while the mother was fast asleep after undergoing surgery in the hospital.

“Another patient who noticed the fast movement of the suspect with the baby in her hand alerted the hospital authority and the suspect was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect came from Oyo State. The suspect confessed that one Alfa contracted her to get a day-old baby to be used for a money ritual.”

The spokesman revealed that the act was the second incident of child theft involving the suspect in the hospital.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation while the baby has since been returned to the mother,” he added.

