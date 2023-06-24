‘Unwarranted’ – Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attack over photos with Tinubu

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to the backlash that trailed her picture with President Bola Tinubu in France.

The former minister of finance was criticised for posting late on her Twitter page pictures she took with President Tinubu during the just concluded leadership summit held in Paris, France.

She shared the photographs taken with the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, the host President, Emmanuel Macron, and other world leaders on the microblogging platform.

Several individuals, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had described the WTO chief’s action as an insult to the country and not just to the president.

Okonjo-Iweala, who reacted to the criticisms on her Twitter handle on Saturday, described them as unwarranted.

She said the photos were posted in the order they were sent by her colleagues.

The ex-minister stressed that the controversy generated by the matter has exposed how polarised Nigeria has become.

Okonjo-Iweala wrote: “Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society.

“I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!”

