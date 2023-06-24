Nigerian Army appoints new PSOs, GCOs, others in major reshuffle (See list)

The Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the redeployment and appointment of some senior officers to command and formations across the country.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigerian Army for effective performance in the discharge of its duties.

Among those redeployed were Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) in the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders and Commanding Officers, among others.

The statement read: “In an effort to reposition the Nigerian Army for operational efficiency and functional administration, the Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units.

“Those affected in the recent redeployment include some Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters (AHQ) General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

“Some of the senior officers appointed as PSOs of the AHQ include Major Gen. AB Ibrahim who was posted from Headquarters 3 Division NA to the Department of Policy and Plans (DAPP) and appointed Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major Gen. BR Sinjen posted from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery (NACA) to the Department of Army Operations (DAOPs) and appointed Chief of Operations(Army) and Major Gen. OR Aiyenigba from Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police to Department of Army Standards and Evaluation and appointed Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (Army).

“Others are Major Gen. NC Ugbo from Nigerian Army Signals School to Department of Civil Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil Military Affairs and Major Gen. E Akerejola from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport to Army Headquarters Department of Logistics as the Chief of Logistics (Army).

“Senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major Gen. BA Alabi from Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) to Headquarters 1 Division as GOC, Major Gen. AE Abubakar from Headquarters 7 Division to 3 Division as GOC 3 Division/ Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and Major Gen. PP Mala, who was posted from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 7 Division as GOC/ Commander Sector 1 Joint Task North East(NE) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“Others are Major Gen. GU Chibuisi from HQ Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena (MNJTF) to Theatre Command Joint Task Force NE Operation (OPHK) and appointed Theatre Commander, while Major Gen. IS Ali was redeployed from Theatre Command Joint Task Force NE OPHK to HQ MNJTF as the Force Commander and Major Gen. EAP Undiandeye whose redeployment from Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre to Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) as Chief of Defence Intelligence has been formalised.

“Senior officers appointed as Corps Commanders include Major Gen. OO Oluyede as the Commander Infantry Corps, Major Gen. MG Kangye from Department of Civil Military Affairs (DCMA) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Commander and Major Gen. AA Adeyinka from Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport and appointed Commander.

Other senior officers also affected in the redeployment are Major Gen. KO Aligbe whois appointed as Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Major Gen. JO Ochai from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and appointed Commandant, Major Gen. IB Maina posted from Department of Policy and Plans to Army War College Nigeria and appointed Commandant.”

