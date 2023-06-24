News
Gunmen kill one, abduct 3 others in Kwara community
Gunmen on Friday killed one person and abducted three persons during an attack on a filling station at the Iwo community of Isin local government area of Kwara State.
The victim identified as Chief Raphael Adewuyi was killed by a stray bullet fired by the hoodlums while those kidnapped were the manager of the filling station, a security guard, and a pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in the community.
The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric, son in Kwara
He said: “Three people were abducted at Iwo on Friday while one man was hit by a stray bullet in his house.
“We have sent our men and the vigilante members to go after the abductors and rescue the three people, but we are yet to record success. I’m sure that the three people are going to be rescued.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...