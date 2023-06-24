Gunmen kill one, abduct 3 others in Kwara community

Gunmen on Friday killed one person and abducted three persons during an attack on a filling station at the Iwo community of Isin local government area of Kwara State.

The victim identified as Chief Raphael Adewuyi was killed by a stray bullet fired by the hoodlums while those kidnapped were the manager of the filling station, a security guard, and a pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in the community.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric, son in Kwara

He said: “Three people were abducted at Iwo on Friday while one man was hit by a stray bullet in his house.

“We have sent our men and the vigilante members to go after the abductors and rescue the three people, but we are yet to record success. I’m sure that the three people are going to be rescued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now