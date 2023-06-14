Nigerian Army assures Tinubu of absolute loyalty

The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of absolute loyalty as the country’s Commander – in -Chief in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, made the declaration on Tuesday, in Katsina shortly after commissioning some projects at Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Malumfashi under the Special Intervention Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Project.

He said, “the Nigerian Army will at all times maintain professionalism in the discharge of its duties to ensure that the Commander-in-Chief achieves his vision of building a safe and secure Nigeria for economic and other social activities to thrive.”

The facilities donated to the school comprises of two blocks of four classrooms, two staff rooms with convenience and a renovated assembly hall. Also donated to the school were 100 classroom chairs and 2000 copies of exercise books.

Addressing the audience at the project commissioning and handover ceremony, Gen Yahaya urged the school management and students of the school to properly utilize and maintain the facilities commissioned in order to enhance the quality of education in the school.

