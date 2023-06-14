News
Council tasks new Senate President, Akpabio, on women inclusion in governance
Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has been tasked on the inclusion of women in governance by the 10th National Assembly.
The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), through its National President, Hajiya Lami Lau, gave the charge on Wednesday, while congratulating Akpabio after his emergence as the 10th President of the Senate in Abuja on Tuesday.
According to Lau, Akpabio’s emergenace was in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerian women in particular.
Read also: NASS: Tinubu ‘sneaked out’ to canvass support for Akpabio, Abass – Ndume
She also expressed confidence that he would continue to support women as the 10th Senate President.
She said: “On behalf of the council and Nigerian women, we congratulate Sen. Akpabio on his election as the 10th President of the Senate.
“We are aware of your belief that women are better managers, so we urge you to canvass for an all-inclusive government with adequate women representation.
“As a council, we draw your attention to the underrepresentation of women in the 10th National Assembly, which is a serious setback that requires deliberate action.”
