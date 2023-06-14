Jigawa gov, Namadi sacks boards of government agencies

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has ordered the sack of the boards and the Chief Executive Officers of the state government agencies with immediate effect.

The Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse, the state capital.

“The governor has relieved the appointments of Managing Directors, General Managers, Executive Secretaries, Chairmen, and Members of Board of Agencies/ Parastatals with the exception of Commissioners,”

Dagaceri stated.

The statement however disclosed that career Executive Secretaries, Managing Directors, and General Managers are excluded from the directive.

“The directive also excludes career Managing Directors, General Managers, and Executive Secretaries,” he stated, adding that all the affected officials are to hand over government property in their possession to the most senior officers in their organisations.

