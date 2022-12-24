Gov Badaru signs Jigawa’s N178.5bn 2023 budget

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Friday signed the state’s 2023 N178.5 billion Appropriation Bill into law.

This followed the passage of the Bill by the state House of Assembly.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction over the budget performance in the last few years, said 2023 Budget was designed to consolidate all the gains made in the last seven years.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue to pay attention to physical and human capital development in the state.

Badaru said: “This budget will be used to complete ongoing projects and numerous new ones across the state.

“In the last seven years, we were able to construct over 1,700 km roads, achieved 95 per cent access to water, improved our GDP, built and renovated over 6,000 class rooms.

“Also, with effective budget implementation, we were able to improve our education sector and the results showed in the performances of our students WAEC/NECO results.

“From 4.5 percent to over 60 per cent of those who obtained five credits, including Mathematics and English,” the governor said.

“We’ve recorded significant improvement with regards to budget implementation and we will continue to ensure maximum implementation of this budget.”

