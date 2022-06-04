Gov Badaru withdraws from APC presidential race

The Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, on Saturday pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

The development came just a few minutes after the APC governors from the North declared their support for the South to produce the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

They asked all the APC presidential aspirants from the north to withdraw from the race in the national interest.

READ ALSO: Buhari has done well for Nigerians – Gov Badaru

The party had on Friday cleared 13 aspirants for the presidential primary slated for Monday in Abuja.

In a statement in Abuja, the governor said he withdrew from the race to contribute to the “patriotic quest” of producing a quality candidate for the APC ahead of next year’s election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now