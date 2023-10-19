Jigawa APC suspends chairman over alleged rape of 14-year-old maid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Jigawa State has suspended Saleh Idris, the party’s chairman in the Roni Local Government Area, amid claims that he raped and impregnated his 14-year-old housemaid.

This was revealed in a statement issued to the press that was signed by the state chairman, Aminu Sani Gumel, on Thursday.

Idris had been remanded due to the allegation by a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Dutse, the state’s capital.

According to reports, Idris was detained on October 4 as a result of a complaint from the victim’s brother by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The APC statement read in part, “Following the allegation of rape and impregnation of minor and the outcome of preliminary investigation of the state chapter, the party has come up with the following resolutions:

“That your act contravened Section 21.2 (viii) and (x) of the APC 2022 Constitution as amended and that there is a need for further investigations.

“That (the party agreed) on the need for further investigation on the matter. Consequently, you are hereby suspended from the chairmanship of the party of Roni Local Government Area pending final report of investigation.”

