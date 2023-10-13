APC postpones Bayelsa governorship campaign flag-off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the flag-off of its Bayelsa governorship campaign slated for Saturday in Yenagoa.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the postponement in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that a new date would be communicated to the public in due course.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had during the week disqualified the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, from taking part in the November 11 governorship election.

The judge, who delivered the verdict in a suit filed by an APC member in the state, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.

The APC, however, insisted that Sylva remains its governorship candidate in the state.

