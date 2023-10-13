Like Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor appeals tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulazeez Adediran aka Jandor, has appealed the judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on September 25 upheld Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the election.

The tribunal dismissed the petitions filed by Adediran and his Labour Party counterpart, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for lack of merit.

Rhodes-Vivour appealed the tribunal’s verdict on October 7 and cited 25 grounds in a notice filed by one of his lawyers, Olagbade Benson.

The PDP candidate confirmed his decision to appeal the judgement in a statement issued on Friday by the Head of Media and Communication of Jandor For Governor Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye.

Adediran said he filed a 34-ground appeal dated October 13 to express dissatisfaction with the verdict of the tribunal.

He described the ruling as a miscarriage of judgment, and urged the Court of Appeal to set it aside.

The PDP candidate argued that the tribunal erred in law and reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed his petition challenging Sanwo-Olu’s qualification for the election.

He stressed that the petition was premised on Section 177(c) and 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution.

“By this action, I reaffirm my commitment to birth a breath of fresh air in governance in Lagos State by ensuring that the provisions of the constitution and the electoral laws as regards the election of a truly qualified governor, is upheld,” Adediran added.

