SUPREME COURT VERDICT: ‘Disappointed’ Jandor sends message to Gov Sanwo-Olu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has sent a message to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his supporters over the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Ripples Nigeria reports that, on Friday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by Jandor and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), against the re-election of Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos.

Jandor, in his reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, said he was disappointed by the ruling, but wished the governor a “peaceful, development and people-focused tenure”.

Jandor, who said this in a statement addressed to Lagos residents, also urged his supporters across the state to allow their “disappointment to be overcome by our love for our dear state”.

He said: “I also use this opportunity to congratulate Sanwo Olu. I wish him a peaceful, development and people-focused tenure.

“We have expressed our reservations about the conduct and the outcome of the election.

“This, we did, by taking advantage of the provisions of the constitution and the electoral law to file a petition at the election tribunal through to the Appeal court and finally, the Supreme Court.

“This is not the outcome we envisaged or worked so hard for.

“But I am very proud of the values we share and the vision we hold for our dear state. And for the very robust, vast, diverse, people-centred and rural network campaign that we built and executed together.

“I know how disappointed you are with the outcomes of the election because I feel it too.

“The frustration, intimidation, and betrayals but our disappointment must be overcome by our love for our dear state.

“We need to let the declared winner govern on the basis of his vision for the development of our state.

“Let the electorate be the judge of their performance”, Jandor said, adding that the verdict will not deter him from contributing to the development of Lagos.

