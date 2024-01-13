Politics
2027: Atiku renews call for coalition against Tinubu, offers to lead
Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has volunteered to lead a coalition of opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government ahead of general elections in 2027.
In a congratulatory message to governors from opposition parties whose elections were validated by the Supreme Court on Friday, Atiku said only a strong opposition will strengthen democracy in the country.
Atiku who applauded the decision of the apex court, said it was a win-win for democracy in Nigeria and good news to the people of Bauchi, Plateau, Akwa Ibom and Zamfara States as the election victories of the PDP governors were either affirmed or those who were removed at the Appeal Court were reinstated.
“I am as prepared as ever, to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and governors, for the good of our country,” Atiku said in the statement.
“Where justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.
“There is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.”
Atiku further urged the respective PDP governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, DaudaLawal of Zamfara, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau and Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, to see their wins at the Supreme Court as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of good governance they have already established.
Atiku noted that with the electoral phase now over, he was confident that the PDP was now ready to concentrate on its role as the primary opposition party.
The former Vice President had in November last year called for a coalition of opposition parties against the ruling APC. He made the call in Abuja when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) led by its national president, Yabagi Sani.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...