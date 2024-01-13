2027: Atiku renews call for coalition against Tinubu, offers to lead

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has volunteered to lead a coalition of opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government ahead of general elections in 2027.

In a congratulatory message to governors from opposition parties whose elections were validated by the Supreme Court on Friday, Atiku said only a strong opposition will strengthen democracy in the country.

Atiku who applauded the decision of the apex court, said it was a win-win for democracy in Nigeria and good news to the people of Bauchi, Plateau, Akwa Ibom and Zamfara States as the election victories of the PDP governors were either affirmed or those who were removed at the Appeal Court were reinstated.

“I am as prepared as ever, to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and governors, for the good of our country,” Atiku said in the statement.

“Where justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.

“There is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.”

Atiku further urged the respective PDP governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, DaudaLawal of Zamfara, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau and Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, to see their wins at the Supreme Court as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of good governance they have already established.

Atiku noted that with the electoral phase now over, he was confident that the PDP was now ready to concentrate on its role as the primary opposition party.

The former Vice President had in November last year called for a coalition of opposition parties against the ruling APC. He made the call in Abuja when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) led by its national president, Yabagi Sani.

