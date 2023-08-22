Peter Obi responds to ‘rumours’ of possible coalition with Atiku, Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 polls

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, on Monday, responded to a report that he was in discussions with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a potential merger to overthrow the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He denied the reports and assured his supporters of his dedication to the party.

Speaking at a mega rally in Edo State ahead of the local government elections in the state, Obi told hundreds of party supporters that some of the things they are hearing everywhere were rumours.

“Labour Party will continue to grow. We will continue to go stronger (and) better. Half of the things you are hearing everywhere are rumours, don’t listen to them. We are committed to building a better and a new Nigeria where we will move Nigeria from consumption to production,” Obi said to loud cheers from the crowd.

A report emerged on Monday that the trio of Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso were meeting to discuss the possibility of a coalition to dislodge the APC in the 2027 election in the event that judgement is delivered in favour of the ruling party.

Both Atiku and Obi are challenging the results declared by INEC in court, with the tribunal reserving judgement in the suits after the parties concerned concluded their arguments and submitted their final written addresses.

The report claimed that the three leaders had decided to wait and watch the outcome of the election petitions in court, which would determine their next move.

