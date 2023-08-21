I secured PDP leaders’ approval to be in Tinubu’s govt – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Monday he was given the go-ahead by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to accept President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, was one of the 45 ministers inaugurated by President Tinubu on Monday.

He fell out with the PDP before the last general election and had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja to restrain the party from suspending or expelling him for anti-party activities.

The governor, who addressed journalists in his maiden press conference as FCT minister, said wrote the PDP acting national chairman, Iliya Damagum, and other party leaders on the ministerial offer and secured their approval to be part of the present government.

He said: “The PDP leaders said they will sanction me that I took an appointment, I think that’s ridiculous.

“The president wrote to all the 36 states governors to bring names of people to appoint. Didn’t PDP governors submit names?

“Every PDP governor wrote a letter and nominated 10 persons for appointment in this government.

“Before this appointment came, I wrote to the national party chairman, minority leader of the House of Representatives and Senate, zonal chairman of the party, my state chairman, and my governor.

“All of them wrote me back: ‘Accept it’. I have it in evidence documented.”

