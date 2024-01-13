After victory at Supreme Court, Gov Otti woos opponents to join him

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has dangled the olive branch to his opponents in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state, asking them to join him in working for the progress of Abia.

Otti, who stated this while reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court on Friday which validated his election, thanked his political opponents, especially those who did not challenge his electoral victory, for being supportive.

The governor, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his non-interference with supreme court verdicts on election matters.

He thanked Tinubu for remaining firm in his resolve to ensure that the judiciary remains independent.

According to Otti, the gesture has made the judiciary to produce positive results in the country.

The governor said: “If he did not do that, some of the judgments and verdicts that were given today might have been different.

Read also: 2027: Atiku renews call for coalition against Tinubu, offers to lead

“That is why today the NNPP governor in Kano state was returned, though he lost at the lower tribunal and appeal court.

“I want to encourage the president to continue in that light.

“I believe that his non intervention in the judicial process has produced positive results in the country today.

“A few places where people were getting ready to burn down places today, they have shelved their plots because the rule of law prevailed.”

Otti, while also commending the judiciary for remaining firm and not allowing the people’s will to be truncated by desperate politicians, said that the development has reaffirmed that “the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man”.

Speaking further about his opponents, Governor Otti said: “I want to invite everyone, including my opponents who were in court with me, to say now that the battle is over, you have no choice but to sheath your sword.

“I invite you to come with every good idea you have, let us sit down and discuss because the most important thing is Abia.

“Anybody that has anything to contribute to the positive development of the state is welcomed, irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, we are one and the same people.

“From now on, division cannot be allowed in Abia. We are all in one boat.

“Anybody who wants the good of our state should join us in this boat and the boat is large enough to accept and receive everyone”, Otii said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now