Kwankwaso denies agreement with Tinubu on Kano Supreme Court verdict

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) jn the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied claims that he had a pre-arranged agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment in the Kano State governorship election.

Kwankwaso, made the denial in a BBC Hausa interview on Saturday.

It would be recalled that, On Friday, the Supreme Court affirmed Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP candidate, as the duly elected governor of Kano State, bringing to an end a series of bitterly fought legal battles.

The former Kano State governor also, during the interview, shared his reflections on the political landscape, emphasising the importance of the lessons learned from the Supreme Court’s decision.

Acknowledging his relationship with Tinubu, Kwankwaso recounted their shared political journey, starting from their days in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and culminating in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read also: After victory at Supreme Court, Gov Otti woos opponents to join him

He underscored that, despite any perceived differences, he and Tinubu had actively participated in political struggles together.

Dispelling rumours of pre-existing agreements, Kwankwaso stated: “To the best of my knowledge, I have not reached an agreement with anybody.”

He also addressed the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision, emphasising the need for collaboration between political parties where necessary.

He said: “We have our party; they have theirs. We will work together where necessary. On the issue of joining the government, only time can tell.”

Concerning the governor, Kabir Yusuf, Kwankwaso asserted that his role would be advisory rather than authoritative.

“Kabir Yusuf is the governor. We can only advise. I can’t rule over him even if he were a biological son. I have given him advice even before the government came in.”

On the role of the judiciary, Kwankwaso acknowledged that there were errors in previous judgements but commended the Supreme Court for rectifying these discrepancies.

He said: “If it were in other climes, those who delivered the judgements in the lower courts would quit their jobs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now