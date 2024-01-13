Rivers crisis: My camp has fulfilled the peace accord — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday his camp has fulfilled every condition parties in the Rivers State agreed with President Bola Tinubu.

The parties during a meeting with the president held at the State House, Abuja, on December 18 last year resolved that all cases filed in court by the Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, and his team be withdrawn immediately.

They also agreed to recognise the leadership of Martin Amaewhule as the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Lawmakers loyal to the governor had during the crisis elected Edison Ehie as the speaker of the Assembly.

The parties equally agreed to recognise Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), among other measures.

Wike, who spoke during a visit to the Oba of Ogbaland in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state, Eze Nnam Obi III, commended President Tinubu for his intervention in the crisis.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to peace in the state.

Wike was accompanied to the palace by former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipire Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lopobiri, and Felix Obuah.

READ ALSO: Rivers crisis festers, as Wike’s loyalist, Amadi, resigns as Fubara’s Chief of Staff

Others on the trip were Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Barinada Mpigi and an APC chieftain, Chief Victor Giadom.

The minister said: “We accepted whatever decision Mr. President has taken and we have on our part fulfilled every condition given by Mr. President because I told you I will not let you down.

“It just to let you know that your request of making sure there is peace in the state in which you asked Mr. President to intervene, we have accepted.

“And I want you to use this opportunity to continue to pray for Mr. President for God to continue to give him wisdom to pilot the affairs of this nation.

“He (Tinubu) is not from this state. So many people have piloted the affairs of this country, a crisis has engulfed other states and you hardly would see somebody come out and say irrespective of the political party, I need peace in the state.

“If there is peace in the states, it will help peace in Nigeria. So, I will urge you and your council to continue to pray for Mr. President for God to continue to give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now