‘We have no reason to be poor,’ Tinubu charges APC governors to work for Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to design and implement policies that would benefit Nigerians.

The president, who made the call at a meeting with members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) at the State House in Abuja, also urged them to always consider the national interest above political affiliations.

He said that development policies would only find full relevance in people’s lives when there is inclusivity, ownership, and sustainability.

Tinubu told the governors to avoid divisiveness by working towards healing and unifying the country through a collective national vision.

The president also expressed concern at the dearth of quality education and world-class health facilities in Nigeria despite its human, natural, and material resources.

He stressed that the country’s financial system would be re-engineered for inclusivity, effectiveness, and efficiency.

President Tinubu said: “We have no reason to be poor. Looking back on where we are coming from, where we have been, why we are facing infrastructural decay, a lack of quality and comprehensive education, as well as a lack of health facilities. We are not a cursed country, but blessed.”

He also asked the governors to come up with a framework that would ensure a successful and comprehensive implementation of the school feeding programme across all states in the country.

He urged them to take into consideration the peculiarities of each locality towards having all children in school.

“We have children of school age who are out of school. The way to promote education is to get all governors, including the opposition governors, involved in the school feeding programme.

“We should not measure the children as statistics. We should measure their return to classrooms as our achievement. We should see economic growth in terms of value and empowerment. We should set up a committee to look into the methods,” the president stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now