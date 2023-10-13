YPP reacts to Ubah’s defection to APC

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has reacted to the reason given by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The reaction came from Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, the YPP National Publicity Secretary, during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the defection of Ubah to the APC was not due to irreconcilable differences, saying that Ubah shouldn’t have left when he ought to be helping to consolidate the gains of the party at the 2023 general elections.

“The news making the rounds on the defection of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unfortunate, especially at a time when we should be consolidating on our gains in the just concluded general election.

Read Also: Ifeanyi Ubah gives reason for APC switch

“We ought to be building a formidable opposition to challenge the reckless ruling party responsible for the several woes currently being faced by Nigerians.

“Ubah may have defected to the APC for a number of reasons, but irreconcilable differences within the party is definitely not one of it.

“And there is no need crying wolf where there is none,” he said.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, under the Young Progressive Party, had switched his allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The announcement of his defection was conveyed in a letter directed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and publicly read in the Senate Chamber on Thursday.

Ubah, who had been elected for a second term under the YPP in the previous elections, according to the letter, said his reason for switching parties was due to the insurmountable disagreements within the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now