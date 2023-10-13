Tinubu appoints new heads for CAC, SON, NADDC, others to boost trade and investment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to a statement on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, the appointments which take immediate effect were part of the president’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation.

The statement noted that “in view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment”.

The new appointments are:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada

Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa

Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

