Politics
Tinubu appoints new heads for CAC, SON, NADDC, others to boost trade and investment
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
According to a statement on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, the appointments which take immediate effect were part of the president’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation.
The statement noted that “in view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment”.
READ ALSO:Tinubu appoints new heads for NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST, 2 others
The new appointments are:
Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin
National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....