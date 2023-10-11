Tinubu appoints new heads for NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST, 2 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of agencies’ chief executives in the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The reappointed officials are:

· Aminu Maida — Executive Vice Chairman /CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

· Nkechi Egerton-Idehen — MD/CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT)

· Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi — DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

· Dr. Vincent Olatunji — National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)

· Tola Odeyemi — Postmaster General/CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

The president also approved the appointment of Idris Alubankudi as a Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others into presidential media team

“Alubankudi’s appointment is in line with the president’s determination to maximally leverage Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now