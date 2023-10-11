Diphtheria: Nigeria govt confirms 20 deaths, 156 cases in Kaduna

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday confirmed that 20 people have died following the outbreak of diphtheria in Kaduna State.

The NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shaibu, who disclosed this to journalists during a visit to the Kaduna Diphtheria Treatment Centre at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, said the state recorded 156 cases.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection of the nose and throat caused by corynebacterium species.

When the infection occurs a sheet of thick, grey matter covers the back of the throat, making breathing hard.

Symptoms include sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and weakness.

He said: “Kaduna State ranks among the six, seven states that have the largest number of diphtheria cases.

“We also recognise that some of the patients are presenting lately. This is where it is very important that the work of media is also stepped up to increase awareness to provide information to community members about the existence of this outbreak.”

