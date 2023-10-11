News
Diphtheria: Nigeria govt confirms 20 deaths, 156 cases in Kaduna
The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday confirmed that 20 people have died following the outbreak of diphtheria in Kaduna State.
The NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shaibu, who disclosed this to journalists during a visit to the Kaduna Diphtheria Treatment Centre at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, said the state recorded 156 cases.
Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection of the nose and throat caused by corynebacterium species.
When the infection occurs a sheet of thick, grey matter covers the back of the throat, making breathing hard.
READ ALSO: 122 children died from diphtheria in Nigeria – UNICEF
Symptoms include sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and weakness.
He said: “Kaduna State ranks among the six, seven states that have the largest number of diphtheria cases.
“We also recognise that some of the patients are presenting lately. This is where it is very important that the work of media is also stepped up to increase awareness to provide information to community members about the existence of this outbreak.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....