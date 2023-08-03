122 children died from diphtheria in Nigeria – UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday diphtheria has claimed the lives of 122 children in Nigeria as of last month.

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, stated this on Thursday while speaking on measures to counter the growing outbreak of diphtheria in 27 states across the country.

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxins. It can lead to difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems, and death.

It usually affects the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

Munduate, who was represented at the event by UNICEF Communication Officer, Ms. Safiya Akau, said 3,850 suspected cases of diphtheria were reported and 1,387 cases confirmed last month.

She listed the affected states as Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Lagos, Sokoto, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The UNICEF official noted that 71.5 percent of confirmed cases were found in children between the ages of two years and 14 years.

She said: “It is heartbreaking to note that only 22 percent of the confirmed cases received their routine childhood immunisation vaccinations.

“Most of the affected children, especially those who unfortunately passed on, had not received a single dose of the vaccine. The need to reach the unreached has never been more critical.

“Many children did not receive their vaccines during the COVID-19 lockdown. We now urgently need to catch up.

“In light of these statistics, UNICEF Nigeria urges all parents and guardians to ensure their children receive routine immunisations to protect them from preventable diseases like diphtheria.”

