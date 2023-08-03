Gov Sani, APC to open defence in petition challenging outcome of Kaduna election August 5

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, will open his defence in the petition challenging his victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Muhammad Isah-Ashiru, are challenging Sani’s victory in the election over alleged irregularities.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will also open their on the election the same day.

The petitioners closed their case on Thursday following which the Justice Victor Oviawe-led tribunal ordered defence to open its case on Saturday.

Kaduna PDP candidate presents another witness in petition challenging Gov Sani's election

The panel ordered that the respondents must open and close their defence within the 10 days stipulated by the law.

Isah-Ashiru’s lead counsel, Mr. Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), stood down his last witness, an INEC official, during the proceeding.

He told the tribunal that the witness lacked the competence to represent INEC in matters such as the petition before it.

