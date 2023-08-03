Diaso Vwaere: NMA begins talk with Lagos General Hospital management on safety measures

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has begun discussions with the management of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, on the improvement of infrastructure for workers and patients.

The NMA Secretary in Lagos State, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said health services are still grounded at the hospital due to a faulty elevator at the staff quarters that led to the death of a medical house officer, Dr. Diaso Vwaere, on Tuesday.

Vwaere died from injuries sustained when the elevator conveying to the ground floor crashed in the hospital’s staff quarter.

The incident angered her colleagues who staged a peaceful protest and disrupted clinical services at the hospital on Wednesday.

Ajibowo said the NMA met with the hospital’s management on how to handle the challenge and their long-term plans for the young doctors in terms of residence.

“Until these issues are resolved, they (young doctors) can’t stay in that building,” the secretary added.

He noted that the strike and investigation into the cause of the accident were ongoing.

NMA on Wednesday directed medical doctors in three government hospitals on Lagos Island to embark on an indefinite strike over the death of Dr. Vwaere.

The affected hospitals are the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and Massey Street Children’s Hospital.

NMA also directed all doctors in all the other government hospitals in the state to scale down activities as a mark of respect for their dead colleague.

