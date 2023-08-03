NLC threatens nationwide strike over Nigerian govt’s suit

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday threatened to begin a nationwide strike on August 14 over a suit filed by the Federal Government challenging the labour’s decision to organize a nationwide protest against the fuel subsidy removal.

The federal government on Wednesday filed a contempt proceeding against the organized labour at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, for going ahead with the protest.

In a statement issued by its President, Joe Ajaero, at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the NLC vowed to go ahead with the strike on August 14 if the federal government fails to withdraw the suit in court.

The labour union lamentd that the Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court have continued to allow themselves to be used as agents of “anti-democracy.”

The statement read: “To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to court by the government through the NICN. To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023.

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday, 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

