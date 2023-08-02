News
NLC Strike: Protesters pull down NASS gate, force their way into complex
The ongoing protest by organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), took a different dimension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when protesters numbering over 5,000, pulled down one of the gates of the National Assembly and forced their way into the complex.
The protesters who had converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, on the first day of the nationwide protest, reportedly marched to the Federal Ministry of Justice before proceeding to the National Assembly but were denied entry into the premises by the security personnel at the National Assembly.
The NASS security men was made up of private security operatives and the police.
The move forced the protesters to pull down one of the gates before superior officers’ intervention and threw the gates open.
