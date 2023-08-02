NLC Strike: Protesters pull down NASS gate, force their way into complex

The ongoing protest by organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), took a different dimension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when protesters numbering over 5,000, pulled down one of the gates of the National Assembly and forced their way into the complex.

The protesters who had converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, on the first day of the nationwide protest, reportedly marched to the Federal Ministry of Justice before proceeding to the National Assembly but were denied entry into the premises by the security personnel at the National Assembly.

Read also: NLC dismisses rumours on suspension of fuel subsidy protest

The NASS security men was made up of private security operatives and the police.

The move forced the protesters to pull down one of the gates before superior officers’ intervention and threw the gates open.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now