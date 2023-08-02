Ripples Nigeria joins ‘millionaires club’ in number of visitors

In the latest Digital News Ranking Report released by media relations solutions provider, SquirrelPR, Ripples Nigeria has achieved a significant milestone by joining the ‘millionaires club’ in the number of readers that visit the site.

The report, covering the second quarter of 2023, rated numerous digital news publishers based on their traffic volume, share of traffic in Nigeria, and overall ranking.

While Punch Online retained its position as the most visited news platform in Nigeria, Ripples Nigeria made impressive progress, along with Independent Online, Daily Nigerian, The Eagle Online, and Blueprint Online, all of whom earned a spot in the Millionaire’s Club, with a minimum traffic volume of one million per quarter.

In other categories, the Business segment featured 16 news platforms, with Business Insider Africa, Nairametrics, and BusinessDay leading the pack, generating over a million traffic volumes per quarter and accounting for 88.55% of the total traffic share.

Founded in 2015, Ripples Nigeria is an independent, pro-investigation multi-media online news platform focused on politics, policy and economy.

