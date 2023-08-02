INEC closes defence in PDP petition challenging Governor Abiodun’s election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday closed its defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun at the state election petition tribunal.

Adebutu and his party are challenging the governor’s victory in the March 18 election over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

In the petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, the PDP candidate alleged that the exercise was disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units in the state.

The petitioners closed their case last Thursday after they called 94 witnesses and presented over 200,000 documents in evidence.

They also invited two INEC ad-hoc staff, an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), and a forensic analyst to give evidence before the tribunal.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, the commission closed its case without calling any witnesses.

In his presentation, the INEC’s Counsel, Olumide Ogidan, said: “My Lords, on this note, we will not be calling any witness, but we will rather rest our case on that of the petitioners.”

The panel adjourned the sitting till Friday to allow Governor Abiodun to open his defence on the petition challenging his election.

