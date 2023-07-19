Kaduna PDP candidate presents another witness in petition challenging Gov Sani’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru-Kudan, on Wednesday, presented another witness before the state governorship election petition tribunal.

The PDP candidate is challenging Governor Uba Sani’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The witness, Mr. Steven Luka-Bivan, who identified himself as a software developer was cross-examined by the respondent’s counsel.

During the cross-examination, the witness said he had a good knowledge of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine but had never tempered or used the machine.

Luka-Bivan told the tribunal that he was not part of the team that developed the BVAS that he only talked on the technicality of the machine in his statement of oath.

Meanwhile, the petitioners’ lead counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), said they had video evidence to tender to the tribunal.

He added that some of the electoral documents requested by the tribunal from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a subpoena are yet to be received.

Iyamu said: “We have made the application to the INEC headquarters in Abuja and made the necessary payment but I was shocked today to hear that we need to make another payment.

“We would make payments as soon as possible today so that we can make progress.”

The chairman of the panel, Justice Victor Oviawie, adjourned the case till July 20 for the video evidence to be tendered.

