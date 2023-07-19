INEC closes defence in petition challenging Gov Mbah’s election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday closed its case in the petition filed by the Labour Party candidate in Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edeoga without calling any witness at the governorship election petition tribunal.

Edeoga is challenging the victory of Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18 election over alleged irregularities and forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

When the matter came up for hearing, the INEC counsel, Mr. Humphrey Okoli told the tribunal that after thorough review of their case, the commission decided not to present any witness.

He said: “Today, the first respondent is mandatory to open their defence, I wish to inform the court that after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to put in any witness.”

READ ALSO: Appeal Court dismisses APC candidate’s suit against Gov Mbah

On his part, Mbah’s counsel, Mr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, called the first defence witness, Uzo Amaechina, a medical doctor residing in Enugu to testify on the matter.

The witness, who was cross-examined by the LP counsel, Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), said the election was conducted in line with the provision of the law and the electoral guidelines.

The chairman of the three-member panel, Justice M.K Akano adjourned the matter till July 20 for continuation of the hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now