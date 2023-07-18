Appeal Court dismisses APC candidate’s suit against Gov Mbah

The Court of Appeal, Enugu, on Tuesday, dismissed the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election.

Nnaji had in the suit alleged that the governor was not qualified to take part in the election for presenting a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal dismissed the APC candidate’s petition for lack of merit on June 20.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, he approached the appellate court to set it aside.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, a three-man panel of the appeal court led by Justice J.O.K Oyewole dismissed the appeal and awarded N250,000 each against Nnaji and his party.

