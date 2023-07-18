Politics
Appeal Court dismisses APC candidate’s suit against Gov Mbah
The Court of Appeal, Enugu, on Tuesday, dismissed the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election.
Nnaji had in the suit alleged that the governor was not qualified to take part in the election for presenting a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: Witness tenders 5 BVAS machines as LP closes case against Mbah in Enugu
The Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal dismissed the APC candidate’s petition for lack of merit on June 20.
Dissatisfied with the ruling, he approached the appellate court to set it aside.
At Tuesday’s proceeding, a three-man panel of the appeal court led by Justice J.O.K Oyewole dismissed the appeal and awarded N250,000 each against Nnaji and his party.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...