Witness tenders 5 BVAS machines as LP closes case against Mbah in Enugu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edoga, on Sunday closed his case in the petition challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

Edeoga closed his case after calling 30 witnesses and one witness subpoena from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Victor Okafor, to prove his allegations of fraud and certificate forgery against the governor.

Edeoga is asking the tribunal to disqualify Mbah over an alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and manipulation of election results.

When the matter came up for hearing, the witness, Okafor told the tribunal that his commission provided five Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines that were provided in the subpoena list.

The LP counsel, Mr. Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), tendered the five BVAS machines to the tribunal while the PDP counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, and Mbah’s counsel, Mr. Alex Izinyon objected to the tendering of the machines.

The counsels said that their reasons would be made known during their final addresses.

The tribunal, however, admitted the BVAS machines as evidence.

During cross-examination by Fatogun, the witness said the information that was generated on the BVAS machines during the governorship election was contained in the BVAS report from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

He listed the codes of the BVAS machines as 14/08/06/003, 14/08/01/002, 14/08/06/005, 14/08/17/012, 14/08/01/003,

“All the machines contained the BVAS and accessories,” he said.

The INEC counsel, Mr. H. Okoli, applied for a date to open their defense on the matter.

The tribunal chairman, Justice M. K Akano, adjourned the matter till July 18 for INEC to open its defense.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now