News
Witness tenders 5 BVAS machines as LP closes case against Mbah in Enugu
The Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edoga, on Sunday closed his case in the petition challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
Edeoga closed his case after calling 30 witnesses and one witness subpoena from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Victor Okafor, to prove his allegations of fraud and certificate forgery against the governor.
Edeoga is asking the tribunal to disqualify Mbah over an alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and manipulation of election results.
When the matter came up for hearing, the witness, Okafor told the tribunal that his commission provided five Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines that were provided in the subpoena list.
The LP counsel, Mr. Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), tendered the five BVAS machines to the tribunal while the PDP counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, and Mbah’s counsel, Mr. Alex Izinyon objected to the tendering of the machines.
The counsels said that their reasons would be made known during their final addresses.
The tribunal, however, admitted the BVAS machines as evidence.
During cross-examination by Fatogun, the witness said the information that was generated on the BVAS machines during the governorship election was contained in the BVAS report from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.
He listed the codes of the BVAS machines as 14/08/06/003, 14/08/01/002, 14/08/06/005, 14/08/17/012, 14/08/01/003,
“All the machines contained the BVAS and accessories,” he said.
The INEC counsel, Mr. H. Okoli, applied for a date to open their defense on the matter.
The tribunal chairman, Justice M. K Akano, adjourned the matter till July 18 for INEC to open its defense.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...